First Alert Forecast: after a record high, the first rain event of 2020 ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Friday afternoon! Wilmington tied a record high today of 77 also set in 2000. Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! An approaching low pressure system will bring warmer and then wetter changes through Saturday.
First, consider the warmer temperatures...
- no cooler than the 60s at any point Friday night...
- temperatures remain in the 60s for much of Saturday
Now, note a spike in rain chances...
- 50% Friday night...
- 70% Saturday morning...
- 20% and dropping later Saturday into Sunday...
Cooler and drier air will make a strong comeback later in the weekend and during the middle of next week. See details on all this business in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Expect more roller coaster temperatures for much of next week. And as always: your WECT Weather App has your exact location covered for a full ten days!
