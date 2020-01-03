Deputies search for missing 84-year-old man in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Deputies with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate an elderly man who went missing Friday morning.
William Lee Berry, 84, was last seen leaving a residence on Irwin Drive near Southport around 10 a.m. in a silver 2018 Honda CRV with N.C. tags FJW-2518.
Berry is five-foot-nine with grey hair and hazel eyes.
A spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said deputies are in the process of issuing a Silver Alert for Berry.
Anyone with information should contact Det. Liles at 910-880-5756 or call 911.
