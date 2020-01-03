Crews to repair water line main in Whiteville next week

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville’s Public Works department will be repairing a water line main beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9.
City officials expect water service to be restored for affected customers by 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10.
The area of impact is:
- from West Columbus to West Lewis Streets
- from South Martin Luther King Avenue to South Lee Street
Due to the work, expect closures on the center turning lane and one northbound and one southbound lane on JK Powell Boulevard (Hwy. 701) beginning at the Phillips Street.
The project was originally scheduled for Dec. 30-31, but inclement weather prevented crews from making the necessary repairs.
