Chemours’ system to control PFAS air emissions at Fayetteville Works site now operational

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Chemours Company announced last month that a thermal oxidizer facility that will control PFAS air emissions at its Fayetteville Works site near the Bladen County line is now fully on-line.
Construction of the $100 million facility was completed in November, and after testing, became fully operational on Dec. 27, according to company officials.
“Within the next 90 days, Chemours and North Carolina Division of Air Quality will conduct testing to confirm the thermal oxidizer is destroying 99.99 percent of all PFAS air emissions routed to it,” the company stated in a news release.
Under a consent order signed last year with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, Chemours agreed to build the thermal oxidizer, eliminating 99.99 percent of PFAS air emissions by the end of 2019.
“This news marks a significant accomplishment in our journey to reduce PFAS emissions and further demonstrates our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state, and federal regulators and to ourselves,” stated Brian Long, the plant manager at Fayetteville Works, in the aforementioned news release. "Our Chemours team has achieved dramatic reductions in PFAS emissions, and done so in a greatly compressed timeframe, considering the complexity and scale of the emissions control technology.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.