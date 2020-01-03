Chemours’ system to control PFAS air emissions at Fayetteville Works site now operational

“This news marks a significant accomplishment in our journey to reduce PFAS emissions and further demonstrates our ongoing determination to deliver on our commitments to our community, state, and federal regulators and to ourselves,” stated Brian Long, the plant manager at Fayetteville Works, in the aforementioned news release. "Our Chemours team has achieved dramatic reductions in PFAS emissions, and done so in a greatly compressed timeframe, considering the complexity and scale of the emissions control technology.