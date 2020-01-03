Brunswick County senior center looks to add bus service

“We actually have a bus that we could probably could go ahead and start offering rides, it’s a matter of paying a driver, paying for the maintenance on the bus and gas," Bledsoe said. "At this point, its more logistics. We actually have the vehicle, we kind of just need the man behind it and we’re also recruiting volunteers to co-pilot the bus, a lot of our folks might need help on and off the vehicle and just coming up with money for the insurance and riders and all of that as well.”