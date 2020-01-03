Brunswick County senior center looks to add bus service

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) - The newest Brunswick Senior Resources Center in Calabash is looking for community support to expand its services.
The non-profit center opened 18 months ago. The director says they’re already serving about 3,000 people with roughly 400 in and out everyday.
The center offers everything from arts and crafts, group fitness classes like Zumba, to daily lunch and bingo.
“We just want everybody to be able to benefit from those programs," said director Courtney Bledsoe. "The idea is that these people can come and pick and choose what they want to get involved in so they can stay social, engaged, active and continue learning as they go through the aging process.”
For many seniors, transportation is the main barrier to accessing these services. Dot Witt is on the wait list for when the bus service launches. She cannot drive and relies on someone else to drive her once per week. If she were able to ride a bus, she says she’d attend activities five days per week.
“It would mean a lot because I love the place,” Witt said. “There’s things to do, you can get exercise, you’re not sitting at home, and they’ve got games and people to have meals with, you can eat with someone, all kinds of things to do here.”
Bledsoe says the Calabash center is the only Brunswick Senior Resource center that doesn’t offer transportation at this point. She says they won’t launch the service until they’ve secured funding to run it for more than just a few months.
“We actually have a bus that we could probably could go ahead and start offering rides, it’s a matter of paying a driver, paying for the maintenance on the bus and gas," Bledsoe said. "At this point, its more logistics. We actually have the vehicle, we kind of just need the man behind it and we’re also recruiting volunteers to co-pilot the bus, a lot of our folks might need help on and off the vehicle and just coming up with money for the insurance and riders and all of that as well.”
