ATMC expands fiber optics to Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Neighbors in south Whiteville will soon have the option for faster internet.
ATMC says they’ve completed a $4.5 million project to bring FOCUS fiber optic network to south Whiteville. People and businesses can sign up for faster broadband speeds, digital cable TV, home phone and home security services through the Brunswick County based company.
According to the release from ATMC, other areas of the town are expected to be added in the near future.
“This expansion has allowed us to make fiber optic service available to more than 1,500 residents and businesses in the Town of Brunswick and south Whiteville,” Keith Holden, ATMC CEO said in a press release. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for customers to do business with us. We are currently working on a new Columbus County customer care location at the Brunswick Electric office on Highway 130 that will allow us to better serve our growing number of Columbus County customers. We anticipate this opening in late February.”
The network has grown in the last years, thanks to several large grants.
In 2010, ATMC received a $12 million grant through the USDA to build a fiber optic network to over 2,000 residents and businesses in the Columbus County communities of Nakina and Old Dock. Earlier this year, ATMC received a $1 million grant from the NC GREAT Grant Program to bring faster internet to over 750 households in the Columbus County community of Beaverdam. In Beaverdam, ATMC will make an additional investment of up to $2 million dollars to the project to include additional areas that were not eligible for grant funding.
In early December, ATMC announced that it was awarded a $7.9 million-dollar USDA ReConnect Grant to serve over 4,000 Columbus County homes in the rural areas near Tabor City, Hallsboro, Bolton, Lake Waccamaw, and areas north of Whiteville. ATMC will match the USDA grant dollar-for-dollar for a total investment of $15.8 million dollars. At the completion of the ReConnect project, ATMC will have completed over $40 million in rural broadband expansion in Columbus County since 2011.
People in south Whiteville can sign up for ATMC service by calling 910-754-4311 or visiting FasterColumbus.com.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.