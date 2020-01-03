2019 AP NFL All-Pro team rosters and voting

NEW YORK (AP) - Christian McCaffrey was selected at two positions on The Associated Press NFL All-Pro Team.
Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore and Saints receiver Michael Thomas were unanimous choices by the panel of 50 media members who voted for the team.
It’s the second straight season both made the squad.
Ravens sensation Lamar Jackson was chosen as quarterback after leading Baltimore to a league-best 14-2 record.
Baltimore led the All-Pro Team with five selections.
New Orleans had four. There were 16 AFC players and 13 from the NFC.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)