Domestic-related incident led to stabbing on Red Cross Street, Wilmington police say
The incident happened just after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Red Cross Street. (Source: WECT)
By WECT Staff | January 2, 2020 at 3:25 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 4:34 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said a domestic-related incident led to a stabbing on Red Cross Street Thursday afternoon.

According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the police department, officers were dispatched to 612 Red Cross Street just after 3 p.m.

When officer arrived, they found a 51-year-old man outside a barbershop suffering from a non-life threatening cut to his chest.

Witnesses say a woman believed to be connected to the stabbing left the scene in a white Honda Accord.

No arrests have been made at this time.

If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.

