Domestic-related incident led to stabbing on Red Cross Street, Wilmington police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department said a domestic-related incident led to a stabbing on Red Cross Street Thursday afternoon.
According to Linda Thompson, spokeswoman for the police department, officers were dispatched to 612 Red Cross Street just after 3 p.m.
When officer arrived, they found a 51-year-old man outside a barbershop suffering from a non-life threatening cut to his chest.
Witnesses say a woman believed to be connected to the stabbing left the scene in a white Honda Accord.
No arrests have been made at this time.
If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.
