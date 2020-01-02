UNCW student loses years of work after New Year’s Eve break-in

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Sam Farance, a film student at UNCW, was enjoying time with his family over the holidays when he got a call from a neighbor saying his apartment had been broken into.
After driving five hours and calling police, he returned home to find his two bedroom windows were smashed with a shovel. His computer, which had six years of work on it, was among the items stolen, in addition to a television and tools he uses to repair cars.
“It’s a combination of feeling violated of my space," Farance said. "My safe space, being violated in the sense of my property being stolen. And being denied my work as an artist and as a filmmaker.”
Farance was set on entering a few film festivals to show off his work, but now has nothing to show for it.
He also teaches aspiring children at a film camp, but now he doesn’t have the technology necessary.
“There goes my work, there goes my stuff I used for charity work," said Farance. “There goes all of these material things that are replaceable, but my film work is not replaceable.”
The third-year student admits he’s probably the safest he’s been since moving to the area now that police have come and neighbors are on the lookout. Even so, he didn’t sleep in his bed Wednesday night.
“It’s the sadness of you don’t feel safe anymore because you’ve lost that sense of control," Farance explained. "You feel like any second something can pop out and get you type of deal.”
