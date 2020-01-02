Sunset Beach to consider submitting new concept for controversial Carolina Bays Parkway extension project

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Sunset Beach Town Council is expected Monday to consider submitting what would be the tenth concept for the Carolina Bays Parkway extension project planned by the N.C. and S.C. state transportation departments.
The project, which intends to extend Carolina Bays Parkway from S.C. 9 in Horry County, S.C., across the N.C. state line to U.S. 17 in Brunswick County, has faced backlash over concerns all nine concepts being considered would negatively impact residential and commercial areas.
Though the location of the tie-in to existing U.S. 17 varies by concept, each one would use existing U.S. 17 for approximately 6.3 miles between N.C. 904 (Longwood Road/Seaside Road) and N.C. 130 in Brunswick County.
Sunset Beach’s concept differs from that common theme, instead proposing a route inland of and roughly parallel to U.S. 17, ultimately intersection U.S. 17 north of Shallotte.
“This tenth concept would explore a route inland of and roughly parallel to US 17, providing a second corridor alleviating congestion, minimizing impact on the growing commercial and residential US 17 corridor, and providing an additional evacuation route for the rapidly growing Brunswick County population,” a staff report included in Town Council’s agenda packet states. “Ideally, it would be designed to eventually connect with the I-140 bypass around Leland and Wilmington.”
Sunset Beach Town Council’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.