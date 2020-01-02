Police: Woman charged in slaying of 2 children, adult man

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Police in North Carolina say a woman has been charged with murder in the deaths of two children and an adult.
Greensboro police responded to a home for a welfare check Wednesday morning.
Officers observed an aggravated assault but later said the incident was being investigated as a homicide.
The victims were identified as a 2-year-old girl, a 10-year-old girl and a 61-year-old man. Their causes of death haven’t been announced.
Police say 28-year-old Brittany McKinney was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder. It’s unclear whether she had an attorney who could speak for her.
