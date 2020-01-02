Paving project in Surf City scheduled to begin this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Hurricane Florence Street Damage Paving Project is scheduled to begin in Surf City on Friday, Jan. 3.
According to a Facebook post from the Town of Surf City, a crew with contractor S.T. Wooten will be “mobilizing, repairing and paving” the following roads east of N. New River Drive:
- North Shore Drive (1005 N. Shore Dr. to 2111 N. Shore Dr.)
- North Topsail Drive/Easy St. (1003 N. Topsail Dr to 1518 Easy St.)
- Mecklenburg Ave.
- Craven Ave.
- Jones Ave.
- Lenoir Ave.
- Pender Ave. (East of N. New River Dr.)
- Neptune Place
- Broadway St. (east of N. New River Dr.)
- 5th St. (east of N. New River Dr.)
- 9th St. (east of N. New River Dr.)
“They will be starting on N. Shore Dr. at the end closest to the Surf Condos and working north to Nelva Albury Park,” the Facebook post states. “They will then move to N. Topsail Dr at the end closest to Surf Condos and work north toward Nelva Albury Park, and will be paving side streets as they get to them. Finally, they will pave N. Shore from Nelva Albury Park to the the north toward 9th St (including the section in front of Sea Star). They will pave 5th and 9th St. to complete the project.”
Officials warn some sections of road may be closed during this work and only accessible to residents/homeowners.
There also is the possibility of some utility disruptions during the project.
