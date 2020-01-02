Nick Gordon, former boyfriend of Bobbi Kristina Brown, died after being found unresponsive in Fla. hotel

Nick Gordon, center, the former boyfriend of Whitney Houston's daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unresponsive in a Florida hotel and was pronounced dead in a nearby hospital. (Source: CNN/file)
By MIKE SCHNEIDER | January 2, 2020 at 1:14 PM EST - Updated January 2 at 4:04 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities say the ex-partner of singer Whitney Houston’s late daughter was found unresponsive in a central Florida hotel room and later died.

The Maitland Police Department says paramedics were called to Nick Gordon’s hotel room in a suburb of Orlando on Wednesday to check on an unresponsive man. Gordon was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities have not released details about his cause of death.

The Maitland Police Dept. identified the deceased man as Nicholas Bouler in their police report.

Gordon’s ex-partner, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was the daughter of singers Whitney Houston and Bobby Brown. She was found unresponsive in a bathtub in 2015 and died after months in a coma.

