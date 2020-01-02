New Year brings fitness goals for some

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Some people didn’t wait long to start their New Year’s resolution, ringing in 2020 with a workout at the new Planet Fitness location in Ogden.
“Even at midnight when we opened up we had a few people waiting at the door,” said Reid Wolfe Regional manager of Planet Fitness. “They must have heard through word of mouth.”
A steady stream of people continued throughout the day including Diane Fontaine and her husband, who were looking to join a gym
“We have been trying to get fit on our own but realized the home thing didn’t work for us,” said Fontaine. “We like the accountability of people around.”
Samantha James says the best way to keep up your fitness goal is to have a set schedule.
“Today is a little different but usually Monday, Wednesday, and Friday I want to come after work,” said James. “I like to come for at least an hour or so. Do some cardio and some light lifting.”
James also understands how easy it is to also to stop going to the gym.
“It’s easy to push it off to the next day after that,” said James. “But it’s finding people that will hold you accountable and will come with you.”
