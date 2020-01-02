KNOW HIM? Wilmington police seek ID of alleged Kohl’s shoplifter

Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of taking over $200 worth of clothing from Kohl’s last month. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)
January 2, 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Detectives with the Wilmington Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of taking over $200 worth of clothing from a department store last month.

According to a WPD incident report, the theft happened at Kohl’s, located at 228 Old Eastwood Road, on Dec. 2 around 9:30 a.m.

The report indicated the suspect stole an Urban Pipeline jacket valued at $60 and assorted clothing from Columbia that was worth $150.

If you have information, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3620 or submit an anonymous tip here.

