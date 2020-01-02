First Alert Forecast: temps and rain chances turning up...

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! An approaching low pressure system will bring warmer and then wetter changes between Thursday and Saturday.
First, consider the warmer temperatures...
- 50s and 60s for Thursday afternoon...
- steady or rising readings Thursday night...
- upper 70s inland and lower 70s beaches Friday...
- no cooler than the 60s at any point Friday night...
Now, note a spike in rain chances...
- near 0% for much of Thursday...
- 20% late Thursday through Friday night...
- 60% Saturday morning...
- 20% and dropping later Saturday into Sunday...
Cooler and drier air will make a strong comeback later in the weekend. See details on all this business in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And as always: your WECT Weather App has your exact location covered for a full ten days!
