Exploring Solar: Duke rebate program enters third year as N.C. continues to embrace the power of the sun

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Employees at many solar panel installation companies across the state had a busy second morning of 2020, as the Duke Energy Progress rebate portal opened for its third year.
At 9 a.m., Duke began accepting the third batch of rebate applications from residential, commercial and non-profit customers looking to mitigate the upfront cost of installing solar arrays, with spots filling up within just a few hours.
Solar power in North Carolina continues to boom — the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported the state saw 36 percent growth in the solar industry and maintained its position as the No. 2 state in the country for solar power production behind California.
Local Cape Fear solar contractors say that’s in no small part thanks to a growing number of incentives that “sweeten the deal” on the financial side of generating your own power.
In 2017, a new state law launched the $62 million rebate program, explained Duke spokesperson Randy Wheeless. However, to avoid a “boom and bust” effect, Wheeless said Duke opted to cap the number of accepted applications each year, spreading them over five years through the end of 2022.
That means spots in the rebate program are extremely limited, particularly in the residential and commercial sectors.
“On the residential side, it goes very quickly,” he said. “A lot of solar developers work with customers, and the solar developers ... they know how to make sure they get their spot in the line.”
They do so because the savings can be significant, explained Cape Fear Solar Systems senior project manager Robert Parker.
According to Duke, the average residential or small commercial solar array can cost around $15,000 to install, and the Duke rebates come in between $4,000 and $6,000.
“It’s a nice incentive,” Parker said, noting however the limited number of spots. “The program is pretty limited in it’s kind of capacity of how many people can be approved for it, so not everybody gets to take advantage of it.”
The one place the Duke program does have extra room is in the non-profit sector, Wheeless said, because those spots take much longer to fill up.
“That capacity is actually very available,” he said.
The Duke program isn’t the only option for getting back some of those initial costs, Parker added, and he said as the industry continues to grow, new incentives and programs are being developed to make solar power more approachable for the average homeowner, business owner, or nonprofit.
“If you have the house or the business orientation for it, there is most of the time a way to make it make sense for someone if they’re interested," he said.
That includes a federal tax incentive. In 2020, those who install a solar array can get up to 26 percent of that cost as a direct counter to any federal income tax they might have to pay.
“That’s really a top-line kind of take off for tax liability, which is pretty unique, different than a deduction or something like that,” Parker said. “So, a lot of people take advantage of that rather than having their kind of cash flow go out to taxes, it’s reinvested into a portion of their home. So that’s pretty unique to solar kind of benefit there.”
Parker said the majority of his customers, while they might be interested in the environmental aspect of using solar, are generally more interested in the financial savings using arrays can bring over time.
“Even many of our customers who care about a lot from the environmental standpoint, they also want to make sure that the financials kind of check out for them as well," he said. "So, it’s a balance of both of those, sometimes it’s people just purely financial too, and they’re like, ‘Well, I’ll get it from wherever is the best deal for me.’”
Parker said his and other companies are working on additional financing options they hope to introduce in the coming years.
While the window has pretty much closed on the Duke rebates for 2020, both Wheeless and Parker said those interested in exploring solar can use the next 12 months to consider their options and do their homework.
“You kind of have to do some number crunching, and also do your homework on your installer company too,” Wheeless said.
He also encouraged homeowners to take a look at any restrictive covenants that might exist, and any homeowners-association rules — though lawmakers are moving toward making it harder for HOAs to restrict solar panel use.
Parker said investing in solar is all about making sure it’s a good fit.
“At the end of the day people are making decisions for their own futures and their family’s futures, so they want to make that decision to maybe be more responsible steward of the environment, but they also want to make sure it makes sense for them financially too,” he said.
