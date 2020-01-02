ETSU, Furman eye conference win

SUPER SENIORS: Furman's Clay Mounce, Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 64 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BO: Bo Hodges has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also made 62.9 percent of his foul shots this season.