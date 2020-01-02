Duke Energy, DEQ reach agreement on excavation of coal ash basins

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Duke Energy will permanently close its remaining coal ash basins in the state after reaching a settlement agreement with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.
State officials said Thursday that the agreement includes the excavation of nearly 80 million tons of coal ash, which will be moved to lined landfills.
“North Carolina’s communities have lived with the threat of coal ash pollution for too long. They can now be certain that the clean-up of the last coal ash impoundments in our state will begin this year,” said DEQ Secretary Michael S. Regan. “We are holding Duke accountable and will continue to hold them accountable for their actions as we protect public health, the environment and our natural resources.”
Under the agreement, seven basins will be excavated, including two at the Allen Steam Station (Belmont), one at the Belews Creek Steam Station (Belews Creek), one at the Mayo Plant (Roxboro), one basin at the Roxboro Plant (Semora) and two at the Cliffside/Rogers Energy Complex (Mooresboro).
According to a news release from Duke Energy, the agreement cuts the total estimated cost of the cleanup by about $1.5 billion. The total estimated cost for the project is now approximately $8 billion to $9 billion.
“This agreement significantly reduces the cost to close our coal ash basins in the Carolinas for our customers, while delivering the same environmental benefits as full excavation,” said Duke Energy N.C. President Stephen De May in a news release. “We are fully focused on these important activities and building a clean energy future for the Carolinas.”
Duke Energy already is removing ash from basins at other sites, bringing the total amount to be excavated in the state to about 124 million tons.
The Sutton Plant in New Hanover County is one of 10 sites in the state where excavation has been completed or is near completion.
Duke Energy’s news release on the agreement can be found here.
The N.C. DEQ’s news release can be read here.
