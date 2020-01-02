Bladen County man arrested for bloody attack on 63-year-old woman

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man has been arrested for attacking a woman after law enforcement found him still wearing clothes bloodied from the assault Thursday.
Police responded to Walnut Street Apartments Thursday morning around 9 a.m. after they received reports of a woman lying on the sidewalk bleeding.
When Bladenboro officers arrived, they found a 63-year-old woman with severe cuts to her throat and neck. The victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional Medical Center. As of Thursday night, she was listed as being in critical, but stable condition.
Bladenboro police officers worked with Bladen County deputies and located the suspect, 36-year-old William Brent Shaw of Bladenboro. Shaw still had bloody clothes on investigators believe he was wearing during the alleged attack.
Chief William Howell confirms the suspect and the victim didn’t know each other before the confrontation.
“We are very appreciative of the community’s help in solving this crime as well as the help of the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office,” Bladenboro Police Chief William Howell said in a press release.
Shaw has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and placed in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $100,000 bond.
