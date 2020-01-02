Anderson County inmate who escaped a work crew in 1979 captured, SCDC says

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - An inmate who escape from an Anderson County work crew in 1979 has been captured, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Jose Chico Romero, now 64, had an encounter with police in Dover, Delaware on Dec. 28 in which he presented a fake identification card, a SCDC spokeswoman said.
She said he was arrested, processed and released under the name Arnaldo Figueroa -- but his fingerprints later came back with a match for Romero.
He was apprehended in Dover on New Year’s Day.
Romero was serving an 18-year sentence for armed robbery from Aiken County when he escaped on Dec. 13, 1979, officials said.
At the time of his escape, Romero was assigned to a work crew in Anderson County and was being housed at the former Anderson County Stockade. The building was being used to house short-term local inmates and SCDC inmates assigned to work in the county as part of the designated facilities program.
Romero is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown, Delaware, on a fugitive warrant and has waived extradition.
He also is charged with public intoxication, loitering, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree forgery (four counts), criminal impersonation and being an out-of-state fugitive, SCDC confirmed.
Once returned to SCDC, Romero will be required to serve the remainder of his original sentence, which is about seven years, plus any additional time added if he is convicted of escape.
