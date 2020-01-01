Wrightsville Plunge tops fundraising goal at 5th annual event

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - More than 500 people ran into the Atlantic Ocean at Wrightsville Beach this New Year’s Day.
The fifth-annual Wrightsville Plunge not only saw a large turnout, but also beat its fundraising goal of $25,000.
Plunge funds benefit Communities in Schools of Cape Fear, which works to keep kids in school and provide resources for students and families.
The water at Wrightsville Beach was just under 60 degrees, but skies were sunny.
“It’s a great cause so you put aside the fact that the waters kind of chilly and you just come out and you do it,” said four-time plunger Eric Marquis.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.