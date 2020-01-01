Wilmington police, fire crews investigate death after fire off of Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington crews are working to learn more after a person was found dead in the wood line near Carolina Beach Road.
Police received the call around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday. WECT crews located fire and police on the scene on Carolina Beach Road near Medical Center Drive.
A spokesperson with the Wilmington police department confirms officers are investigating a death as a result of a small fire in the wood line.
The victim has not been identified by police.
Officials believe the fire could possibly be connected to a homeless encampment in the area, but the matter remains under investigation.
