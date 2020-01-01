Ocean Isle Beach, NCDOT finalize plans for new roundabout; bridge rehab set for summer 2020; town hall construction begins

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The town of Ocean Isle Beach and the NCDOT are finalizing details for a new roundabout that will be located at HWY 179 and Causeway Drive.
The design includes a brick retaining wall with “Welcome to Ocean Isle Beach” along with three bronze statues of children playing with kites.
“We feel this artwork invokes a feeling of happiness, playfulness, and a care-free spirit — characteristics that are indicative of our beautiful island as a family-orientated vacation destination,” officials stated in the town’s newsletter.
Additionally, town leaders announced that the NCDOT will perform rehabilitation work on the Odell Williamson Memorial Bridge beginning in the summer. The work will include shotcrete repairs to the bridge’s substructure, an epoxy coat for the girder ends, pre-stressed concrete girder repairs, and new bicycle and pedestrian railings.
Ocean Isle Beach has selected a vertical railing design to help decrease the obstruction of scenic views while still providing safety.
The town said the work will not interrupt summer-time traffic during the busy tourist season, with most work being performed at night and no lane closures allowed on the weekend.
Construction of the new town hall located at 111 Causeway Drive is officially underway.
The two-story 24,682-square-foot building was designed by Tych & Walker Architects and will be home to the administration, planning/inspections, and police departments, as well as public meeting facilities and emergency command center.
Construction is expected to wrap up in June.
The town plans to convert the existing town hall into a community center for property owners and guests.
