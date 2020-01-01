NC State hires Texas’ Beck to serve as offensive coordinator

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina State has hired Tim Beck as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach to complete a revamp of Dave Doeren’s coaching staff after a four-win season.
Beck had spent the past three seasons as offensive coordinator at Texas.
He was demoted from coordinator to quarterbacks coach as part of a staff shakeup after the regular-season finale and before the Longhorns’ Alamo Bowl victory over Utah.
Beck and Doeren coached together at Kansas in 2005.
The Wolfpack staff changes include Kurt Roper taking over as running backs coach as well as the arrival of Brian Mitchell and Joe DeForest as defensive assistant coaches.
