Meet Scarlett: NHRMC welcomes first baby of 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not long after many of us said goodbye to 2019, New Hanover Regional Medical Center said hello to the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.
NHRMC announced Wednesday afternoon that baby Scarlett was born at 1:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day.
She weighed six pounds and nine ounces and measured at 19 inches long.
“Congratulations to mom and dad on a beautiful New Year’s baby,” the hospital said in a Facebook post announcing baby Scarlett’s birth.
