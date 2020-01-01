Meet Scarlett: NHRMC welcomes first baby of 2020

NHRMC announced Wednesday afternoon that baby Scarlett was born at 1:35 a.m. on New Year’s Day. (Source: New Hanover Regional Medical Center)
By WECT Staff | January 1, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST - Updated January 1 at 12:37 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Not long after many of us said goodbye to 2019, New Hanover Regional Medical Center said hello to the first baby born at the hospital in 2020.

“Congratulations to mom and dad on a beautiful New Year’s baby,” the hospital said in a Facebook post announcing baby Scarlett’s birth.

