Mecklenburg County man wins $1 million Cash 5 jackpot just in time for New Year’s

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Edward Snyder, a Davidson native, says he is starting off 2020 with dreams of early retirement after he won a $1,063,165 Cash 5 jackpot.
“I’ve been an operation manager for over 20 years,” Snyder said. “I’m close to retirement, but this is going to move it even closer. This is wild. I still can’t believe this is happening. It’s a great Christmas gift and an incredible way to start the New Year.”
Snyder stopped at a Food Lion on Shearer Road in Mooresville to get ingredients for goulash. Snyder had just returned from holiday travel and said he was feeling lucky, so he bought a Cash 5 ticket for Sunday’s drawing.
He checked the numbers Monday morning.
“I had to look at the ticket at least 15 times before I believed it,” Snyder said. “I texted my wife, and she didn’t believe it either.”
Snyder claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $752,189.
