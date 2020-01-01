Man arrested for sexual assault in Brunswick County home

NAVASSA, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Navassa Police Department have arrested a man after they responded to a call about a sexual assault Monday.
Jonathan Alexander Stevenson, 33, was arrested Tuesday and has been charged with forcible rape, according to the Navassa Police Department.
Police responded to Stevenson’s home on Old Mill Road in Navassa Monday in reference to a sexual assault. When officers arrived, they located a 27-year-old woman who said she had been sexually assaulted. The victim was transported to the hospital.
Navassa police say the victim and Stevenson knew each other.
Stevenson is being held without bond at the Brunswick County jail, pending his first court appearance.
