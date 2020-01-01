Hundreds ring in 2020 with Dolphin Dip in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - In Surf City, the 18th annual Dolphin Dip was bigger and better than ever.
Every January 1st, thousands of people line the beach to take a symbolic dip in the cold Atlantic Ocean to wash off the past year and start the new year feeling renewed.
The event is considered one of the country’s biggest New Year’s Day swim events.
Enthusiasts come from all over, and it’s all for a good cause.
All the proceeds from the Dolphin Dip benefit Share The Table, a non-profit that feeds communities in Onslow and Pender counties.
