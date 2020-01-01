First Alert Forecast: big ups and downs in temps to open 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Year and thanks for checking in! Your first 2020 First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region is based on an amplified North American weather pattern. Lots of temperatures ups and downs, like...
- cool highs and lows mainly in the upper 50s and upper 30s for Wednesday and Wednesday night, respectively.
- balmy highs by Friday... Mainly upper 70s for far inland areas and lower 70s for beach communities.
- another chill shot by Sunday and Monday with highs and lows cut back to the 50s and 30s, respectively.
Enjoy dry and sunny New Year’s Day skies - perfect for a “First Hike” at any North Carolina state park or a splash into the brisk 50-something-degree water at the Surf City Dolphin Dip or the Wrightsville Beach Plunge!
The first rain-clouds of 2020 are possible by early this weekend. See details on those odds in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And as always: your WECT Weather App has your location covered for a full ten days!
