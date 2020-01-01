Devontae Cacok named to Lou Henson All-Decade Team

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The honors keep adding up for former UNCW men’s basketball star Devontae Cacok.
The 6-7, 240-pound scoring and rebounding machine has been named to CollegeInsider.com’s Lou Henson All-Decade Team, honoring mid-major college basketball players from 2010-19.
A voting panel of 21 NCAA Division I head coaches, four athletic directors and six senior members of the CollegeInsider.com staff chose 40 outstanding players for the list.
Now a member of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, Cacok became the first player in NCAA Division I history to lead the nation in three different statistical categories in three separate seasons. The Riverdale, Ga., native led all NCAA DI players in field goal percentage in 2016-17 (.800), rebounding in 2017-18 (13.5) and double-doubles in 2018-19 (22).
In his final season in 2018-19, Cacok recorded 22 double-doubles and reached double figures in scoring 28 times. He also collected double digits in rebounds in 24 contests en route to averaging a team-best 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds per game.
The athletic Cacok set 21 school records and played in the NABC’s Reese’s College All-Star Game, 3X3U National Championship and Portsmouth Invitational, topping the 3X3U and Portsmouth events in rebounding.
He was a three-time All-Colonial Athletic Association and All-CAA Defensive Team selection as well as a three-time NABC All-District 10 honoree.
Cacok appeared in 129 games over four seasons with the Seahawks and ranks first in career rebounding (1,263 rebounds) and fourth all-time in scoring (1,593 points). He made 97 starts and is one of only three players in Seahawk history to collect 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.
