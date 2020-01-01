Burgaw and Carolina Beach celebrate the New Year

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Burgaw and Carolina Beach celebrated the New Year in unique ways.
Burgaw dropped a Blueberry at 7 p.m., the town hosts their event early, hoping to build a family friendly atmosphere.
“We want them to have a safe place where they can enjoy their New Years,” said Burgaw parks and recreations director Cody Suggs. “We can provide that there in Burgaw.”
This year, the Blueberry drop was moved from the train depot to the courthouse square to accommodate more people.
“I like the set up better this year than over at the railroad,” said Jim Evans. “So, I see this growing and growing.”
The celebrations continued in Carolina Beach with the beach ball drop at midnight.
“Hey it’s New Years Eve… where else to be then Carolina Beach?” said Lori Crossno. “I am so excited, so excited.”
The Beach Ball drop brought visitors to Carolina Beach from as far as Rochester, New York.
“We have never seen a beach ball drop from New Years eve,” said Christen McMillan of Rochester.
