SHP: Pedestrian walking in travel lane suffers minor injuries after being clipped by deputy’s mirror

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A pedestrian walking down N.C. 904 suffered minor injuries after being struck by the side mirror on a deputy’s car Monday night, according to State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. M.K. Young said that the incident took place shortly after 8:30 p.m. near State Road 1191.
Christopher Sardo was walking west in the travel lane when he was struck by the mirror on a vehicle driven by Deputy Justin McPherson with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
Sardo was taken to McLeod Loris.
Young said that the preliminary investigation estimates that McPherson was traveling at about 55 miles per hour in the 55-mph zone.
McPherson will not be charged in the incident since Sardo was wearing dark clothing and walking in the travel lane at the time.
