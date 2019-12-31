Officers seize 12 lbs of ‘high-grade’ marijuana after police chase

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - Officers in Chadbourn seized 12 pounds of “high grade” marijuana after a police chase Saturday night.
According to Police Chief Anthony Spivey, two men came to a checkpoint, handed over the driver’s license and then took off, leading officers on a chase.
The car went down First Avenue and then jumped the railroad tracks, crashing into a utility pole and knocking out power.
Spivey said the officers saw the men jump out of the vehicle and run, but lost them during a footchase.
At that time, officers found 12 pounds of high-grade marijuana inside the car and a loaded handgun.
Officers received a call the next day from the towing company that recovered the car, saying two people were at the business looking at the car.
According to Spivey, a Sgt. T Ritchart recognized one of the men from the night before when he arrived to the towing company. The man had a woman with him.
While Ritchart was arresting Marcus Troy Shelton, 40 of Fayetteville, for several drug-related charges, the woman with him jumped back in her car and tried to run away. She was arrested as she returned to the towing company, but has not yet been charged.
The second man involved was arrested at his in Cumberland County Monday. Bryant Eugene Whitehead also faces several drug-related charges.
“This shows the hard work my guys put in day to day, and I am proud of the hard work they are providing each and everyday for the citizens of Chadbourn,” Spivey said. “It’s a team effort and these guys showed what true team work was all about right there!”
