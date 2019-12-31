The legacy of syringe exchange programs in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A lot has changed since the state passed the law to legalize hypodermic syringe and needle exchange programs back in 2016.
New Hanover County and Brunswick County both benefit from syringe exchange programs. The group in charge safely disposes of dirty syringes, distributes clean injection supplies for free, provides access to reversal drugs and educates people on how to get treatment and prevent disease.
Syringe exchange programs operated underground in North Carolina for over a decade to satisfy unmet needs in the community until the law brought the exchanges into the public light.
In one swift move this summer, lawmakers changed the objectives of the state’s many operating syringe programs at the same time the Department of Health and Human Services saw the programs ramp up their operations to accommodate the growing demand for their services.
Changes in 2019
When the programs became legal in 2016, the law’s initial purpose was to reduce the spread of blood borne diseases, lower needle stick injuries to first responders and encourage drug users to get help.
In July, the law was rewritten to add another item to the list: reducing the number of drug overdoses.
Another provision was also added to decriminalize the use of drug testing equipment for users to detect deadly contaminants, like fentanyl in their drugs. Previously, kits used to test the strength of drugs were considered drug paraphernalia.
Until July, 22, 2019, the programs operating in North Carolina had financial constraints many other states did not. In the first few years syringe exchange programs were legal, they were unable to use state funds to buy supplies.
When the governor signed house bill 325, that ban on the use of state funds to buy supplies was struck down.
Preliminary numbers from DHHS show substantial growth
The changes laid out in house bill 325 came as programs across the state continue to see major growth, according to preliminary numbers from a NC DHHS study.
Preliminary numbers for the 2018- 2019 time frame show syringe programs have had a profound impact on reversing overdoses; In the first year they operated, they distributed 5,682 units of Naloxone. In the past year, that number jumped to 35,438 doses of reversal drugs.
Naloxone referrals increased 450 percent and 4,839 actual reversals were reported within the programs between 2018 and 2019.
There’s also been tremendous growth in the number of people that use needle exchange programs. In the first year health officials measured, community programs had 14,997 contacts. Preliminary 2018-2019 data shows programs recorded 42,422 total encounters.
As a whole, the report shows a threefold increase in the number of syringes distributed and programs have doubled the amount of syringes collected since the groups were legalized.
