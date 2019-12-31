Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. EST

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are looking for a second suspect in an armed robbery that left three people injured. Chapel Hill police say two men walked into a store with guns drawn Monday night. A fight broke out between the gunmen and two employees. One employee was shot in the leg. The other was cut and hit on the head. One suspect was cut on the head. All three were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. The second suspect got away. Police say both guns were recovered at the scene. One was a BB gun.