Judge Ola Lewis to lie in repose at courthouse Friday

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Judge Ola Lewis will lie in repose in the rotunda of the Brunswick County Courthouse Friday, Jan. 3, from noon to 5 p.m.
“The public is welcome to attend to celebrate and honor her life and service,” county officials said in a social media post Tuesday.
Lewis, who had served as senior resident superior court judge for the 13B judicial district since 2006, announced in December 2017 that she was battling a rare liver cancer.
Lewis took an extended leave for cancer treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and was sworn in as senior resident superior court judge on Jan. 18, 2019.
The courthouse will be closed for business at 11 a.m. Friday.
A funeral service will be held for Lewis on Saturday, Jan. 4, beginning at 2 p.m. at the Odell Williamson Auditorium in Bolivia.
