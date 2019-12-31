First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies continue to start off 2020

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy New Years Eve to you! Hope you are enjoying this sunny, and breezy Tuesday!
Clear skies are going to continue through this evening, perfect for any outdoor activities you may have to bring in the new year! A bit chilly so be sure to bring a jacket before you head out! Have a fun night with friends and family, but please be safe this evening.
Clear skies carry on into 2020! Sunny, with highs getting into the upper 50s for Wednesday. Cooler than what we’ve been feeling the last several days, but average for this time of year.
Our next chance for showers will be Friday when another cold front moves in, which you can see below on your 7 day Planning Forecast for the Wilmington Metro. To see the forecast specifically for your backyard, on the go, and your 10 day planning forecast, check it out on the free WECT Weather App!
