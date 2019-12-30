Cape Fear’s top 5 weather events of 2019

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 2019 delivered plenty of weather action to the Cape Fear Region. Here are your First Alert Weather Team’s top five events.
Event number five: wintry weather on March 5.
A speedy system brought cold rain and just a trace of snow to Wilmington, but portions of Bladen, Columbus, and Pender counties netted a quick, slushy inch of snow. Though it was far from a record-setting event, it was remarkable in a winter otherwise bereft of snowy weather.
Number four: a November nor’easter.
2019′s strongest non-tropical coastal storm wound up between Nov. 14 and 17. Erosion became significant, especially for eastern beaches. Two inches of rain drenched Wilmington and wind gusts up to 40 mph buffeted all of the Cape Fear Region from that classic namesake direction for a nor’easter: northeast.
The next top weather events are record-shattering heat waves: one in fall and one in spring. Number three is when temperatures peaked in the 90s between October 2nd and 4th; the high of 98 on the 3rd established a new all-time record for October at Wilmington.
Event number two, another epic heat wave, set in in late May. Temperatures reached not only the 90s but triple-digits. Wilmington cracked a new all-time record for May of 100 on the 26th only to feel that record broken three days later when the mercury shot to 101 on the 29th.
With all the sweltering sun, severe drought would have undoubtedly set in in 2019 but for our number one event: our brush with Hurricane Dorian on September 5.
The Category 2 hurricane did not officially landfall as its center stayed 25 miles offshore, but that was close enough to bring ten inches of drought-denting rain to Wilmington, hurricane-force wind gusts to area beaches, and 14 damaging tornadoes across the Cape Fear Region. Unfortunately there were two local fatalities, one with storm prep and one with clean-up.
