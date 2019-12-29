Report of shots fired overnight in northern Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police responded to a shots fired report in Wilmington late Saturday night/early Sunday morning.
Officers arrived on-scene, the 200 block of Racine Drive, at approximately 2:15 a.m.
According to a witness, shots were fired after a physical altercation in the parking lot of a nearby Islands restaurant. One person involved pulled out a gun and fired shots into the air.
No injuries or property damage have been reported.
Police are currently looking for the suspects involved.
