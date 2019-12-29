NC Central squares off against Mid-Atlantic Christian

LEADING THE CHARGE: Jibri Blount has averaged 17.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.5 steals this year for NC Central. Nicolas Fennell has complemented Blount with 6.1 points and four rebounds per game.JUMPING FOR JABARI: Jabari Richardson has connected on 33.3 percent of the 18 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.