Man killed in shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -A man has died following a shooting in Wilmington.
Wilmington Police say the shooting happened around 2 a.m. Sunday along Castle Street.
Officers were near the street and say they heard gunshots. They later found a 35-year-old man who had been shot and in desperate need of medical attention.
Police officials say that officers helped keep the man alive until an ambulance arrived. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.
WPD has not released the victim’s name at this time.
No arrests have been made and police are investigating the shooting.
