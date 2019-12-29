First Alert Forecast: shower chances Sunday, Monday

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features one more chance for Wilmington to add to its 2019 rainfall tally of 48.8 inches as a showery cold front swings into the Cape Fear Region Sunday and Monday. Rain odds are not 100%, but they are decent: 40% Sunday, 60% Sunday night, and 40% Monday. Modest rainfall potential of a few hundredths of an inch up to around half an inch ought not to induce flooding, but road spray and periodic ponding should be a consideration if you are traveling.
On the temperature side: balmy southerly breezes will sponsor 60s and 70s through Monday. After the cold front’s passage, though, more seasonable 50s to, at most, 60s are likely for New Years Eve and New Years Day highs. And, when you ring in 2020 at midnight Tuesday night, nippy 40s might inspire you to light up your backyard fire pit! Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and don’t forget to take that forecast to ten days on your WECT Weather App!
