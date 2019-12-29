First Alert Forecast: shower chances Sunday, Monday

On the temperature side: balmy southerly breezes will sponsor 60s and 70s through Monday. After the cold front’s passage, though, more seasonable 50s to, at most, 60s are likely for New Years Eve and New Years Day highs. And, when you ring in 2020 at midnight Tuesday night, nippy 40s might inspire you to light up your backyard fire pit! Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here and don’t forget to take that forecast to ten days on your WECT Weather App!