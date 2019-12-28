US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman

US astronaut sets record for longest spaceflight by a woman
In this Thursday, March 14, 2019 file photo, U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), speaks with her relatives through a safety glass prior the launch of the Soyuz MS-12 space ship at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan. Koch set a new record Saturday, Dec. 28, for the longest single spaceflight by a woman, breaking the old mark of 288 days with about two months left in her mission. Koch, a 40-year-old electrical engineer, arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She broke the record previously set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson in 2016-2017. (Source: AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
December 28, 2019 at 2:48 PM EST - Updated December 28 at 2:53 PM

(AP) – A U.S. astronaut has set a record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman.

NASA officials say Christina Koch on Saturday broke the 288-day record set by former space station commander Peggy Whitson.

The 40-year-old electrical engineer from Montana arrived at the International Space Station on March 14. She is expected to spend about 11 months on board the space station, falling short of astronaut Scott Kelly’s 340-day U.S. record.

A Russian cosmonaut holds the world record at 15 months on a single mission aboard the former Mir space station in the mid-1990s.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.