North Carolina breezes past Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl
North Carolina head coach Mack Brown, center, is doused by defensive back Patrice Rene, left, and linebacker Chazz Surratt during the second half of the Military Bowl NCAA college football game against Temple, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Source: Julio Cortez)
December 27, 2019 at 7:42 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 7:42 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Freshman Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help North Carolina beat Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl.

Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards to help the Tar Heels secure their first bowl victory since 2013.

North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid.

Temple has gone to a bowl game five years in a row - and lost four of them.

North Carolina led 20-6 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.

