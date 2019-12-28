Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl

Michigan State beats Wake Forest 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl
Wake Forest's Jamie Newman (12) rushes during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) (Source: Frank Franklin II)
December 27, 2019 at 7:38 PM EST - Updated December 27 at 7:38 PM

NEW YORK (AP) - Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium.

Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory.

Wake Forest missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)