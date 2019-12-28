Local fitness trainer gives health tips to start the new decade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Fitness professionals are weighing on on how you can stay healthy and start good habits going into 2020.
Rasheed Diaab with Cape Fear boxing explained that towards the end of the year, many people get away from their regular routines because of the holidays and being with family. It’s expected, but there are ways to get back in a good routine.
“Start small,” said Diaab. “Whether that be drinking more water and less of the juices and sodas, whether that be getting more sleep at night because people often underestimate things outside of working out.”
Diaab said the goal is never perfection, but instead, constant improvement. Working towards getting to one’s goal. The best thing to do is to make a plan customized towards you specifically.
Also, depending on the results you’re looking, it’s best to stick to short, high impact workouts to help burn calories.
