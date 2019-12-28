Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

SCHOOL BUS DRIVER-CRIMINAL CHARGES
Judge sets bail for bus driver charged after girl was hit
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A judge is granting bail to a Georgia school bus driver who was charged with a felony after a girl was struck by another vehicle. The Augusta Chronicle reports Richmond County Magistrate Judge Stephen Shepard on Friday set bail of $3,500 for 35-year-old Talunda E. Martin Smith. She was arrested Monday on a charge of second-degree cruelty to children. Smith is accused of failing to activate flashing lights or stop signs on the bus until after the girl was hit on Dec. 16. Shepard says the 12-year-old girl suffered a collapsed lung, a broken arm and cracked ribs.
MALL MEDICAL CAMPUS
SC med school campus opening in former department store
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The Medical University of South Carolina's new campus is opening in a former department store. The Post and Courier reports that Dec. 30 is the opening date for the 128,000-square-foot MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion at the Citadel Mall. The campus is opening on time, at a total cost of $29.4 million. A university spokeswoman says services — from ambulatory surgery to musculoskeletal care and ophthalmology — will be phased in by mid-January.
HOSPITAL SYSTEM-WAGES
Bon Secours St. Francis to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour
GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Minimum wage employees at Bon Secours St. Francis Health System are getting a raise. The hospital's parent company, Bon Secours Mercy Health, announced this week that salaries for those workers are going up to $15 an hour by 2022. Officials said in a news release that the move is designed to provide employees and their families a dignified livelihood. The company says more than 8,000 employees, or 14% of the system's 60,000 workers, will be affected by the change. The Greenville News reports 475 employees will be affected by the increase locally.
TAX EVASION ARREST
South Carolina funeral home owner arrested for tax evasion
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — A Sputh Carolina funeral home owner has been arrested for tax evasion and operating a business without a retail license. WIS-TV reports the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 66-year-old Robert Bethea III on Friday. He is the owner of Bethea Funeral Home in Orangeburg. Arrest warrants show he purposefully avoided payment of taxes by withdrawing $278,548 from his bank accounts and putting that money out of the governm
CHRISTMAS SHOOTING-BROTHER
Man accused of shooting brother in the head on Christmas
BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting his brother in the head on Christmas morning. News outlets report 26-year-old Jorge Alberto Rodriguez was charged Thursday with attempted murder and possession of a weapon. Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Bobo says deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday and found Rodriguez's brother with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition. Bobo says the pair got into an argument that turned physical and escalated. It's unclear whether Rodriguez has an attorney who can comment on his behalf.
STALLED CAR FATALITY
Man, 71, leaves stalled car, hit by SUV trying to avoid car
WATERLOO, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina authorities say a 71-year-old man got out of his stalled car and was killed by an SUV that swerved around the car. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Gary Miller tells news outlets that the driver whose car had stalled was crossing a road in Waterloo. The Laurence County Coroner's Office identifies him as Joseph John Gargano of Waterloo.