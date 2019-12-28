Initiative works to put families in affordable homes

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - An initiative called “Get That Deed” is working to put families in affordable homes. The project partners with real estate companies to help come up with customizable plans for families looking for a home.
“D, Decide, decide that you want it and that your family deserves it," said Brenda Dixon, founder. "E, evaluate your finances to make sure that you get an action plan so that you’ll get a yes at the mortgage lender. E, educate yourself on the home buying process from A to Z and D, just do it, I tell people just do it. Push the fears aside and just do it.”
Dixon started the project around five years ago and after building some momentum has helped 57 families move into affordable homes within the past few years.
Dixon says many people are either afraid or uncertain of what it takes to get a house, which can hold them back from buying a home. She explained, at times, renting can be more expensive.
“You’re building equity, you’re building inheritance," said Dixon. "You’re building financial stability for your family because when you own property it continues to go up.”
