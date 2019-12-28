Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Zibanejad had two goals and an assist, Henrik Lundqvist stopped 39 shots, and the New York Rangers beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3. Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists, Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Strome also scored to help New York get its second win in six games. Tony DeAngelo and Jacob Trouba each had two assists. Lundqvist improved to 3-0-0 against the Hurricanes this season while stopping 125 of 132 shots in the wins. Lucas Wallmark had a goal and an assist, and Brett Pesce and Sebastian Aho also scored for Carolina, which has lost three straight after a 6-0-1 stretch.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson has a chance to buck a College Football Playoff trend. In the five-year history of the CFP, only two of the 10 semifinal games have been decided by fewer than 10 points. The unbeaten Buckeyes and undefeated Tigers make this semifinal feel like a championship game. Clemson is the defending national champ riding a 28-game winning streak and with the nation's top defense. Ohio State has won 19 straight and leads the country in scoring.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Braden Galloway could make his season debut for the third-ranked Tigers against No. 2 Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. Galloway was one of three Clemson players suspended by the NCAA right before last season's College Football Playoff. Galloway, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and offensive tackle Zach Giella tested positive for ostarine, a supplement banned by the NCAA that can aid muscle growth. The suspension was for a calendar year. Lawrence moved on to the NFL and Giella left the program. Galloway spent the season working on the Clemson scout team and he's ready to play.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, Dennis Schroder added 24 off the bench and the Oklahoma City Thunder held on to beat the Charlotte Hornets 104-102 in overtime for their fifth win in the last six games. Chris Paul added 16 points for the Thunder, 10 of those coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. Terry Rozier had 26 points and Devonte Graham had 15 points and 13 assist for the Hornets. Charlotte shot 7 of 39 from the 3-point range. Charlotte's P.J. Washington missed two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.
NEW YORK (AP) — Brian Lewerke threw for 320 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score in Michigan State's 27-21 victory over Wake Forest in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium. Lewerke threw a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Cody White in the third quarter to put the Spartans ahead 27-21 and they survived down the stretch to give embattled coach Mark Dantonio his sixth bowl victory. Wake Forest missed a chance to win nine games for just the third time in program history.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Sam Howell threw for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass to help North Carolina beat Temple 55-13 in the Military Bowl. Howell completed 25 of 34 passes and ran for 53 yards to help the Tar Heels secure their first bowl victory since 2013. North Carolina was 4-6 before winning its last two regular-season games to qualify for a bowl bid. Temple has gone to a bowl game five years in a row — and lost four of them. North Carolina led 20-6 at halftime and pulled away with a 21-point third quarter.